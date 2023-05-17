Linda K. Faires Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Grand Prairie, TX, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda K. Faires of Grand Prairie, Texas has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the culinary field.
About Linda K. Faires
Linda K. Faires is the owner of Suadela Goodies. With over 10 years’ experience, she creates and sells many sugar-free goods including pies, banana bread, cinnamon rolls, chocolates, gourmet popcorn, toffee, and peanut brittle. She also makes and sells fudge and glazed pecans.
“I’ve been cooking/baking since I was 16, having learned from my mother and grandfather. There weren’t many sugar-free treats when I was growing up,” said Faires. “Creating treats for my son, husband, and family pushed me into my career.”
In addition to her food business, Faires is also a brand ambassador for Just Strong Clothing, which gives her a chance to help other women empower themselves on any path they choose to follow. She published a poem called “Through the Years” and a song entitled “Destiny” on Terry Petersen’s CD titled “Coming Home.” She hosts a show on Friday nights, The International Music Hour on Saturdays, and co-hosts the Indie Spotlight Hour Monday nights on Distant Thunder Radio.
Linda earned an A.A.B. from Mountainview College in 1991, a Paralegal degree from Ashworth College in 2013, and earned Ministry credentials through Universal Life Church in 2016. She is a member of Dun and Bradstreet.
In her spare time, Linda enjoys learning Korean, writing, gardening, and being a DJ.
For more information, visit: www.suadelagoodies.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Categories