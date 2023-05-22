Author Angela Rudolph’s New Book, "William Wiggle Worm," is a Charming Rhyming Tale Offering Understanding and Strategies for Children Struggling with Excess Energy
Recent release “William Wiggle Worm,” from Page Publishing author Angela Rudolph, is a lighthearted yet empowering children’s book introducing a young boy seeking advice on how to remain still in certain situations, such as school or church, from a wide variety of animal friends.
Cincinnati, OH, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Rudolph, a case worker for job and family services and the devoted mother of a son with ADHD and a daughter with a traumatic brain injury, has completed her new book, “William Wiggle Worm”: an uplifting work inspired by her desire to help children with learning differences to stay calm and focused while still empowering them with confidence and individuality.
What can I do to calm these wiggles to a halt
And stop my body from making somersaults?
William Wiggle Worm needs help to be more chill
I must find a friend who enjoys being still!
William Wiggle Worm goes on an adventure to find friends to help him on his journey of calming his body. He finds some fun friends on the way.
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Rudolph’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “William Wiggle Worm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
What can I do to calm these wiggles to a halt
And stop my body from making somersaults?
William Wiggle Worm needs help to be more chill
I must find a friend who enjoys being still!
William Wiggle Worm goes on an adventure to find friends to help him on his journey of calming his body. He finds some fun friends on the way.
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Rudolph’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “William Wiggle Worm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories