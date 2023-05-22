Author Angela Rudolph’s New Book, "William Wiggle Worm," is a Charming Rhyming Tale Offering Understanding and Strategies for Children Struggling with Excess Energy

Recent release “William Wiggle Worm,” from Page Publishing author Angela Rudolph, is a lighthearted yet empowering children’s book introducing a young boy seeking advice on how to remain still in certain situations, such as school or church, from a wide variety of animal friends.