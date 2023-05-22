Author Larry Unger’s Book, "American Contrabando" is a Fast-Paced Memoir of His Adventures Smuggling Marijuana by Land, Sea, & Air from Mexico Into the United States

Recent release “American Contrabando,” from Page Publishing author Larry Unger, is a fascinating glimpse into the hard and fast life of a marijuana and LSD smuggler in the Sixties. After making enough money transporting large quantities of drugs into the US via boat, he purchased a succession of small planes and continued his lucrative yet risky endeavor until giving it up for legitimate employment until his retirement.