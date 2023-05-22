Author Larry Unger’s Book, "American Contrabando" is a Fast-Paced Memoir of His Adventures Smuggling Marijuana by Land, Sea, & Air from Mexico Into the United States
Recent release “American Contrabando,” from Page Publishing author Larry Unger, is a fascinating glimpse into the hard and fast life of a marijuana and LSD smuggler in the Sixties. After making enough money transporting large quantities of drugs into the US via boat, he purchased a succession of small planes and continued his lucrative yet risky endeavor until giving it up for legitimate employment until his retirement.
Port Orange, FL, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry Unger, a rebel raised in Orange County’s Anaheim, California, in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, a soldier, a sailor, a motorcyclist, fugitive and an airline pilot who lived fast and is now enjoying the retired life in Florida, where he enjoys the beach and writing about wild times and distant memories, has completed his new book, “American Contrabando”: a candid reflection on an adventurous life.
This book tells the story of a drug smuggling man in 1960s America who rides the wave of adventure, danger, and loss in his quest to liberate Americans through fighting the prohibition of marijuana. Our hero becomes a pilot in order to smuggle thousands of pounds of marijuana into the US. Running on luck and smart decision making, he nearly avoids run-ins with the law until he’s charged with tax evasion. Throughout the course of our hero’s adventure, we learn more about how he liberates America and at what cost.
Published by Page Publishing, Larry Unger’s engrossing book is an entertaining reflection on the life of a bold adventurer.
