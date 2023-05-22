Author J.P.L. Mimms’s New Book, “Donald J. Trump, Former President of the United States,” Examines the Ways in Which President Trump and His Followers Cheated America
Recent release “Donald J. Trump, Former President of the United States: The Worst President Ever,” from Page Publishing author J.P.L. Mimms, is a profound look at the previous administration under the leadership of former president Donald Trump, and how he abused his position of power to lie and scam the American people while bolstering his own wealth.
New York, NY, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.P.L. Mimms, who is retired, has completed his new book, “Donald J. Trump, Former President of the United States: The Worst President Ever”: an eye-opening overview of the Trump administration’s faults and the former president’s own wrongdoings throughout his time in office.
Mimms shares, “This persona, with his 4,500 lies and his shenanigans of all kinds, from 2016 to 2021, created an unimaginable chaos at the White House. He fomented, among other things, a lack of seriousness about the coronavirus pandemic. He lied to the American people throughout 2020 by making fun of the deaths for which he is 89 percent responsible by repeating in his rallies that it was a hoax and an invention of the Democrats.
“... As I write these words in January 2022, the GOP, aided by media, who continues to spread lies, which a good portion of the population is hoarding into truth. Even after fifteen months of the defeat of Trump’s Republicans, some still claim that they won this same election. It is grotesque!
“Finally, once again, the star Trump with the steal documents, the Mar-a-Lago raid occurred on August 8, 2022, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida, the residence of Donald Trump, former president of the United States.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.P.L. Mimms’s compelling read is the culmination of seven years of devoted research, and is dedicated to his entire large family, including his four sisters, four brothers, as well as his three children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Donald J. Trump, Former President of the United States: The Worst President Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
