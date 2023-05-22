Author J.P.L. Mimms’s New Book, “Donald J. Trump, Former President of the United States,” Examines the Ways in Which President Trump and His Followers Cheated America

Recent release “Donald J. Trump, Former President of the United States: The Worst President Ever,” from Page Publishing author J.P.L. Mimms, is a profound look at the previous administration under the leadership of former president Donald Trump, and how he abused his position of power to lie and scam the American people while bolstering his own wealth.