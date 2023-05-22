Author Dean Holbrook’s New Book, "A Christian Appeal to Atheism," Examines a Different Perspective on Christianity to Help Atheist Readers Rethink Their Stance on God
Recent release “A Christian Appeal to Atheism,” from Page Publishing author Dean Holbrook, is a gentle approach to Christianity written to encourage atheists to reconsider their views on God and Christianity. A former atheist himself, Holbrook acknowledges both intellectual atheists and those who have turned from God out of anger over the state of the world, attempting to connect with each group.
Owatonna, MN, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dean Holbrook, who was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota and enjoys reading and studying the Bible, has completed his new book, “A Christian Appeal to Atheism”: a unique and more palatable perspective on Christianity designed to connect with atheists who may be curious about Christianity or readers who wish to share their Christian faith with atheists.
“I was an atheist up until age seventeen. In my experience, I’ve noticed two kinds of atheists. Those who are angry with God and those who tend to view things intellectually. I respect both having been an atheist myself, and this book will deal with a little of both,” writes Holbrook.
“I was severely angry with God because of something that had happened to me when I was five years old, which I will get into later. I was also angry at the condition of the world. The world is largely an awful place. It can seem like you have to scrounge and scrap just to stay afloat sometimes.”
Holbrook continues, “I don’t blame people for being an atheist. All you have to do is realize what an awful world this is. How can there be a god, much less one that cares about us?”
“I have a heart for atheists, and I believe that Jesus does too. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have written this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dean Holbrook’s enlightening novel gives a respectful, fresh take on Christianity, that is inspired by the author’s own perspective as a former atheist himself. Thought-provoking and compelling, Holbrook presents an honest and poignant look at Christianity based on his own experiences, straying away from a fear-based approach.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Christian Appeal to Atheism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“I was an atheist up until age seventeen. In my experience, I’ve noticed two kinds of atheists. Those who are angry with God and those who tend to view things intellectually. I respect both having been an atheist myself, and this book will deal with a little of both,” writes Holbrook.
“I was severely angry with God because of something that had happened to me when I was five years old, which I will get into later. I was also angry at the condition of the world. The world is largely an awful place. It can seem like you have to scrounge and scrap just to stay afloat sometimes.”
Holbrook continues, “I don’t blame people for being an atheist. All you have to do is realize what an awful world this is. How can there be a god, much less one that cares about us?”
“I have a heart for atheists, and I believe that Jesus does too. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have written this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dean Holbrook’s enlightening novel gives a respectful, fresh take on Christianity, that is inspired by the author’s own perspective as a former atheist himself. Thought-provoking and compelling, Holbrook presents an honest and poignant look at Christianity based on his own experiences, straying away from a fear-based approach.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Christian Appeal to Atheism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories