Author Dean Holbrook’s New Book, "A Christian Appeal to Atheism," Examines a Different Perspective on Christianity to Help Atheist Readers Rethink Their Stance on God

Recent release “A Christian Appeal to Atheism,” from Page Publishing author Dean Holbrook, is a gentle approach to Christianity written to encourage atheists to reconsider their views on God and Christianity. A former atheist himself, Holbrook acknowledges both intellectual atheists and those who have turned from God out of anger over the state of the world, attempting to connect with each group.