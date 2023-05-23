Author Sam Pettus’s New Book, "Autumn Spring: Wedded Bliss," is the Third Installment in This Contemporary Romance Series, as Larry and Brandy Go on Their Honeymoon

Recent release “Autumn Spring: Wedded Bliss,” from Page Publishing author Sam Pettus, invites readers to witness the marriage of a couple long in love, who complement each other almost perfectly and whose only real difference is the twenty-six years that separate them in age.