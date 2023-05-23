Author Sam Pettus’s New Book, "Autumn Spring: Wedded Bliss," is the Third Installment in This Contemporary Romance Series, as Larry and Brandy Go on Their Honeymoon
Recent release “Autumn Spring: Wedded Bliss,” from Page Publishing author Sam Pettus, invites readers to witness the marriage of a couple long in love, who complement each other almost perfectly and whose only real difference is the twenty-six years that separate them in age.
Fort Smith, AR, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sam Pettus, author of “The Hunt for Resident Evil 1.5,” has completed his new book, “Autumn Spring: Wedded Bliss”: a mesmerizing contemporary romance novel that cordially invites readers to witness the marriage of Larry Watts and Brandy Ames and to see them off on what promises to be a wonderful two-week honeymoon.
Pettus writes, “Because of an unusual set of circumstances that started the day Brandy moved in, the two of them quickly developed a strong friendship based on mutual trust and respect. They also discovered that they had a lot in common despite their age differences. It was not long after that when both began to feel the pull of a romantic attraction for each other and much to their mutual surprise. Larry saw in Brandy the chance to prove himself as a man worthy of loving by the kind of girl he had always wanted to love and cherish. For her part, Brandy saw in Larry the kind of man she had always wanted to love, one who honored and respected women instead of treating them as objects and one who wanted to earn her love no matter what it took to do so. Thus was the stage set for their coming together first as a couple and then later on as something more.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sam Pettus’s engrossing tale about how this development impacts the lives of those around them, especially about two couples they know who are also growing close to reaching the same critical mass in their relationship as did they.
One is young and one is old, but both feel the pull of the growing bond of love and trust as did Larry and Brandy. Join Larry and Brandy as they come back from their honeymoon to find new jobs waiting for them and embark with them upon the adventure of finding a home to call their own. Witness the birth of Larry and Brandy’s daughter, Nancy, and then come back twenty years later, when Brandy is fifty-two and the same age as Larry was when she first met him, to see how their love has lasted. Come, reader, experience the magic of autumn and spring again.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Autumn Spring: Wedded Bliss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
