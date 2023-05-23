Sledge Snr.’s New Book, "The Dreamer," Follows a Recent Lottery Winner as He Navigates His Confusing Relationship with the Dangerous Woman Who Has Captured His Heart
New York, NY, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sledge Snr. has completed his most recent book, “The Dreamer”: a gripping and poignant story of the tumultuous relationship between a man named Tony who has just won the lottery, and the supposed love of his life named Windy, whose beauty and charm are enough to disguise her ulterior motives.
Born in Puerto Rico, author Sledge Snr. came to New York at the age of six and has always wanted to write. He has lived all over New York City, as well as Yonkers, New York, and Santa Monica, California, before enlisting in the National Guard. In his spare time, Sledge loves fishing, playing pool, and hiking.
Sledge Snr. shares, “How do you measure a man? By wealth or friends? No, by his compassion, his ability to love himself when others don’t dream the impossible dream to inspire others: that if you can work together, you can do almost anything!
“You know when the Lord created heaven and earth? You might think I am crazy, but Einstein was the one that should have figured this out. One plus one does not equal two. Man equals half of woman, who equals half. Together, they equal one. I like dreaming ’cause it makes you mine!”
Published by Fulton Books, Sledge Snr.’s book, which is based on true events and inspired by real people, will take readers on a thrilling ride as they witness the stormy and passionate bond between Tony and Windy, until a new flame enters Tony’s life that may be the key to undoing Windy’s spell over him. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “The Dreamer” is a riveting page-turner that will not disappoint, promising an unforgettable experience right up until its stunning yet satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dreamer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
