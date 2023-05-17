StratusGrid Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status
StratusGrid has attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation highlights that StatusGrid provides deep expertise to assist customers in moving successfully to AWS through all the complex migration projects, discovery planning, migrations, and operations.
Chattanooga, TN, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Moving to the cloud can be a complicated and challenging process, and it's crucial for businesses to have a dependable partner to guide them through this transformation. StratusGrid's AWS Migration Competency status signifies the company's knowledge and expertise in facilitating customers' smooth and secure migration to AWS while minimizing disruption to business operations.
"By achieving the AWS Migration Competency, we're excited to expand our capabilities to help customers accelerate their cloud adoption journey. Our team has extensive experience in planning and executing complex migrations to AWS. This designation further validates our expertise and commitment to delivering successful migrations for our customers," said Chris Hurst, CEO of StratusGrid.
AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with deep industry experience and expertise.
About StratusGrid
StratusGrid is a cloud-native technology and software company that provides cloud services, software development, and technology consulting. Since 2019, they have assisted customers in building and operating critical platforms and applications in the cloud. With AWS Migration Competency status, StratusGrid is well-equipped to help customers confidently and easily migrate their workloads to AWS.
If you have any questions about how StratusGrid's AWS Migration Competency designation can help your organization migrate to AWS, contact sales@stratusgrid.com to speak with someone from the team.
"By achieving the AWS Migration Competency, we're excited to expand our capabilities to help customers accelerate their cloud adoption journey. Our team has extensive experience in planning and executing complex migrations to AWS. This designation further validates our expertise and commitment to delivering successful migrations for our customers," said Chris Hurst, CEO of StratusGrid.
AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with deep industry experience and expertise.
About StratusGrid
StratusGrid is a cloud-native technology and software company that provides cloud services, software development, and technology consulting. Since 2019, they have assisted customers in building and operating critical platforms and applications in the cloud. With AWS Migration Competency status, StratusGrid is well-equipped to help customers confidently and easily migrate their workloads to AWS.
If you have any questions about how StratusGrid's AWS Migration Competency designation can help your organization migrate to AWS, contact sales@stratusgrid.com to speak with someone from the team.
Contact
StratusGridContact
Evan Bissonette
423-401-6605
https://www.stratusgrid.com/
Evan Bissonette
423-401-6605
https://www.stratusgrid.com/
Categories