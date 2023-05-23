Addielene Bankston Sanders’s Newly Released "Gently, She Held A Rose" is an Engaging Collection of Poetry That Explores a Variety of Themes and Experiences
“Gently, She Held A Rose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Addielene Bankston Sanders, is a heartfelt selection of poetic verse that shares the artistic mind of a beloved mother who left a legacy of eloquent, vivid words for generations to come.
New York, NY, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Gently, She Held A Rose”: a heartening arrangement of poetry that draws inspiration from family, faith, and the beauty of the world. “Gently, She Held A Rose” is the creation of published author Addielene Bankston Sanders.
Sanders shares, “Everyone has a legacy, and millions of us never fully realize our purpose for being here. How often do we fantasize that our reason for being born is to do some great deed, invent some unique machine, or win some prize, but happy is the one who can simply express her inner being through the writing of poetic words, which shines through the years as a well-lived pilgrimage of peace, understanding, and graciousness.
In love,
Bob Sanders”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Addielene Bankston Sanders’s new book is a charming reading experience that offers a variety of poetry to immerse oneself within.
Consumers can purchase “Gently, She Held A Rose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gently, She Held A Rose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
