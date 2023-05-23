CAITYDID’s Newly Released “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID” is an Enjoyable Collection of Uplifting Messages of Hope and Deepening Faith

“LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!” from Christian Faith Publishing author CAITYDID, is a compelling arrangement of selected stories from the author’s personal journey through life’s peaks and valleys.