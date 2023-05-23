CAITYDID’s Newly Released “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID” is an Enjoyable Collection of Uplifting Messages of Hope and Deepening Faith
“LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!” from Christian Faith Publishing author CAITYDID, is a compelling arrangement of selected stories from the author’s personal journey through life’s peaks and valleys.
New York, NY, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!”: a nostalgic and emotionally charged selection of short stories. “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!” is the creation of published author CAITYDID, a proud wife and animal enthusiast.
CAITYDID shares, “At the tender age of five, Caitydid found herself being a big sister, mom, and dad to her three siblings. One sister and two brothers, who range in the ages of four, three, and one years old, shared her fears and heartache. Does anyone care? Does anyone love her? These true stories spread throughout her lifetime bring tears, intensity, anger, joy, and laughter to those around her.
“The struggles she faces are hard. But there is plenty of good to even out the pain. God is there for her each time. Life prints of her journey take her through painful abuse that nearly kills them all. Tragedy, peril, and death also leave scars. Sometimes, there would be joy and surprise blessings from God to make her into who she is today. A closet brings her the nickname of Caitydid Highpockets. Unexpected dangers and blessings fill her with wonder at how much God intervenes in life.
“During her grade school years, death, family, battle of the elements, an unexpected flight, and crazy antics fill her life. These change her in ways she never expected. The teen years weave a web with a mysterious bear, an unexpected chase and struggles to find who she is. Perils of life and death and a sense that God is out there answer questions from long ago. As an adult, violent nature, true love, the truth about God, and family bring her back to the beginning. Join her journey of life prints to learn what choices she makes along the way!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CAITYDID’s new book will entertain and uplift as readers share a laugh and a tear through a life of unexpected twists of fate.
Consumers can purchase “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
CAITYDID shares, “At the tender age of five, Caitydid found herself being a big sister, mom, and dad to her three siblings. One sister and two brothers, who range in the ages of four, three, and one years old, shared her fears and heartache. Does anyone care? Does anyone love her? These true stories spread throughout her lifetime bring tears, intensity, anger, joy, and laughter to those around her.
“The struggles she faces are hard. But there is plenty of good to even out the pain. God is there for her each time. Life prints of her journey take her through painful abuse that nearly kills them all. Tragedy, peril, and death also leave scars. Sometimes, there would be joy and surprise blessings from God to make her into who she is today. A closet brings her the nickname of Caitydid Highpockets. Unexpected dangers and blessings fill her with wonder at how much God intervenes in life.
“During her grade school years, death, family, battle of the elements, an unexpected flight, and crazy antics fill her life. These change her in ways she never expected. The teen years weave a web with a mysterious bear, an unexpected chase and struggles to find who she is. Perils of life and death and a sense that God is out there answer questions from long ago. As an adult, violent nature, true love, the truth about God, and family bring her back to the beginning. Join her journey of life prints to learn what choices she makes along the way!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CAITYDID’s new book will entertain and uplift as readers share a laugh and a tear through a life of unexpected twists of fate.
Consumers can purchase “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LIFE PRINTS FROM GOD FOR CAITYDID: Twenty-One True Life Stories of Courage, Family, and Nature!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories