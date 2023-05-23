Robin L. Cheatham’s Newly Released "Different But Still Alike" is an Intelligent Narrative That Explores the Complexities of Cultural Biases
“Different But Still Alike,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin L. Cheatham, is a helpful resource for aiding juvenile readers in comprehending the challenges that many face while learning to accept, appreciate, and respect others who are different than them.
Atlantic City, NJ, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Different But Still Alike”: a heartwarming message of inclusivity and friendship. “Different But Still Alike” is the creation of published author Robin L. Cheatham, a native of New Jersey with a lifelong passion for creative writing.
Cheatham shares, “What must Alondra and her friends learn? They have a job to complete. Can they accomplish their position in time? They have known one another since kindergarten. Now, they are in the fifth grade. Along with the help of Alondra, the curious and pleasant friend. Could they discover information involving an issue someone might struggle with today? Will they learn about the importance to include morals in our lives? Plus, understand why we should accept people as they exist or appreciate someone who was born from another country.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin L. Cheatham’s new book will encourage open discussion of sometimes challenging topics among pre-teen students.
Cheatham shares in hope of aiding upcoming generations in leaving prejudice in the past to bridge the gap to a more positive and welcoming society.
Consumers can purchase “Different But Still Alike” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Different But Still Alike,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
