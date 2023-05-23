Hilda Austin’s Newly Released "Vine Everlasting" is an Engaging Novel That Follows the Lives of Affable Characters with an Unexpected Connection
“Vine Everlasting,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hilda Austin, is a charming tale of unexpected adventure and divine intervention as the lives of two very different individuals come together.
Pt. Pleasant, WV, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Vine Everlasting”: a delightful reading experience that presents an uplifting story filled with likable characters. “Vine Everlasting” is the creation of published author Hilda Austin, the executive director for the Mason County area Chamber of Commerce in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She and her husband, Mike, are parents of Carl and Shawn and share five grandchildren.
Austin shares, “The book Vine Everlasting tells about a mysterious vine that extends its tendrils into the lives of two motherless children from very different backgrounds. As the lives of the characters unfold, an unseen, divine presence leads the way to their future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hilda Austin’s new book will charm and entertain as readers race to see just what the vine is all about.
Consumers can purchase “Vine Everlasting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Vine Everlasting,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
