Doreen Bell’s Newly Released “Planet Alverst: Part 3: Can earth survive the black mold?” is an Engaging Continuation of a Fantastic Battle for Survival
“Planet Alverst: Part 3: Can earth survive the black mold?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doreen Bell, is an enjoyable science fiction that finds a determined scientist in a race against the clock and a host of unexpected discoveries within a dying world.
Virginia Beach, VA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Planet Alverst: Part 3: Can earth survive the black mold?”: an exciting post-apocalyptic adventure. “Planet Alverst: Part 3: Can earth survive the black mold?” is the creation of published author Doreen Bell, an eighty-eight-year-old mother of three and grandmother to one who loves to write, garden, and cook.
Bell shares, “After Earth and the rest of the people were left behind to try to save themselves, planet Alverst was forgotten by most. If it was brought up, there was only anger and sadness.
“In an underground facility on the East Coast, a lone scientist was working on a solution to kill the black mold and fungus. All the other scientists had left. He did not know where they had gone.
“This is the story of his efforts and frustrations and failed experiments. He needed to find something to kill the black mold and fungus without killing the vegetation of Earth.
“Other tests arrive when he discovers three children each at a different time without family or a place to stay and takes them in. He has no experience in raising children. How can he take care of them? Later he discovers a grandmother and her cat. He also learns a surprise about the people that were supposed to be on spaceship 4.
“Can he survive all these and save Earth?
“You will wonder if these underground facilities exist. Could the government be hiding something from us?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doreen Bell’s new book will deliver the same excitement and edge of your seat thrills that readers have come to expect from the Planet Alverst series.
From the lonely silence of an abandoned lab to the unexpected discovery of what could be a new family unit, readers will delight in the continuation of Bell’s compelling science fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Planet Alverst: Part 3: Can earth survive the black mold?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Planet Alverst: Part 3: Can earth survive the black mold?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
