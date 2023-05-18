Axiomtek Unveils Ultra Compact Edge AI Developer Kit AIE110-XNX for Full-Featured AI Applications
Axiomtek's AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing using the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform.
City of Industry, CA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the AIE110-XNX, its new edge AI developer kit powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform which features 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM® v8.2 64-bit CPU delivering up to 21 TOPS of accelerated AI computing performance and integrates an advanced 384-core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU with 48 Tensor Cores. Aimed to save time and effort on system integration and reduce complexity for embedded developers, the AIE110-XNX enables users to develop AI solutions on an affordable budget without any minimum order limit. The palm-sized edge AI developer kit helps educators and system integrators easily create innovative AI tools instead of spending excessive hours on research.
“The AI boom is happening all over the world, and it is now available for everyone. Catching the AI wave with faster response and efficiency, Axiomtek’s AIE110-XNX can quickly convert to the AIE100-903-FL-NX for smart city, the IP67-rated AIE800-904-FL for outdoor edge AI applications, the AIE900-XNX for robotics and AMR or self-service kiosk applications. It can also be flexibly transitioned to a new generation platform with upgraded AI performance such as NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX, NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ Nano, and more,” said Annie Fu, a Product Manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “In addition, the AIE110-XNX has reserved mounting holes on the bracket, which helps system integrators to easily start development right out of the box.”
The edge AI developer kit AIE110-XNX has a rugged design for harsh environments, allowing it to operate under a wide temperature range from -10°C to +60°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. It has 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 16GB eMMC onboard. One M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot with a high-speed PCIe x4 NVMe interface and one Micro SD slot are available for extensive storage needs. One 15W GbE PoE port is available for both power and video transmission to easily deploy an IP camera. It also supports one PCI Express Mini Card slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, and GPS. The AIE110-XNX supports the NVIDIA JetPack, which provides a full development environment for end-to-end accelerated development on Nvidia Jetson modules, to foster the development of AI-assisted operations across industries.
“The AI boom is happening all over the world, and it is now available for everyone. Catching the AI wave with faster response and efficiency, Axiomtek’s AIE110-XNX can quickly convert to the AIE100-903-FL-NX for smart city, the IP67-rated AIE800-904-FL for outdoor edge AI applications, the AIE900-XNX for robotics and AMR or self-service kiosk applications. It can also be flexibly transitioned to a new generation platform with upgraded AI performance such as NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX, NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ Nano, and more,” said Annie Fu, a Product Manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “In addition, the AIE110-XNX has reserved mounting holes on the bracket, which helps system integrators to easily start development right out of the box.”
The edge AI developer kit AIE110-XNX has a rugged design for harsh environments, allowing it to operate under a wide temperature range from -10°C to +60°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. It has 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 16GB eMMC onboard. One M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot with a high-speed PCIe x4 NVMe interface and one Micro SD slot are available for extensive storage needs. One 15W GbE PoE port is available for both power and video transmission to easily deploy an IP camera. It also supports one PCI Express Mini Card slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, and GPS. The AIE110-XNX supports the NVIDIA JetPack, which provides a full development environment for end-to-end accelerated development on Nvidia Jetson modules, to foster the development of AI-assisted operations across industries.
Contact
Axiomtek USAContact
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories