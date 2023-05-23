Author Dr. Phineas M. Nyabera PhD. Hon. Econ.’s New Book, “Discrimination Against Women's Wages" Explores the Gender Wage Gap That Has Existed Throughout History

Recent release “Discrimination Against Women's Wages: Assaults and Insults on Women,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Phineas M. Nyabera PhD. Hon. Econ., is an eye-opening look at the ongoing issue of the wage gap between men and woman, providing reasons as to why this may be while offering possible solutions to the dilemma.