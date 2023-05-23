Author Dr. Phineas M. Nyabera PhD. Hon. Econ.’s New Book, “Discrimination Against Women's Wages" Explores the Gender Wage Gap That Has Existed Throughout History
Recent release “Discrimination Against Women's Wages: Assaults and Insults on Women,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Phineas M. Nyabera PhD. Hon. Econ., is an eye-opening look at the ongoing issue of the wage gap between men and woman, providing reasons as to why this may be while offering possible solutions to the dilemma.
Massillon, OH, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Phineas M. Nyabera PhD. Hon. Econ. has completed his new book, “Discrimination Against Women's Wages: Assaults and Insults on Women”: a thought-provoking exploration of the history behind why wages for female workers are oftentimes lower than their male counterparts, and what can be done to correct the issue moving forward.
Born in Kenya, author Dr. Phineas M. Nyabera is a trained teacher and has taught in Africa for many years. Dr. Nyabera holds advanced degrees in business administration and economics, with an emphasis in labor and industrial economics. He is a life member of the International Honor Society in Economics, as well as a life member of the American Economist and a member of Atlantic International Economic Society. He has lectured and presented a paper to national and international conferences and is the author of four other books entitled “The Trial of Egyptian Pharaoh,” “Race to the Top,” “Rise and Tall as Man,” and “Classics of Socialism and Communism.”
Dr. Nyabera shares, “Many people have undertaken time to draw up an account of wage discrimination against women that has taken place in the labor market and among us. Wage discrimination and wage differences have been handed down to us by those who, from the beginning, were firsthand eyewitnesses.
“Therefore, since I myself have carefully investigated and researched the causes, effects, and impact of wage discrimination against women, it seemed to be good to write an orderly account and hand it to you and the future generations so that you and the future generations can also read and understand the roots of wage discrimination between men and women.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Phineas M. Nyabera PhD. Hon. Econ.’s new book takes a nuanced and scientific approach to understanding why a gender wage gap exists in the first place, its overall impact, and offers reasons as to why it has still continued for so long into the modern era. Through his writings, Dr. Nyabera offers solutions to end wage discrimination and hopes to inspire readers to work towards wage equality within the labor market.
Readers can purchase “Discrimination Against Women's Wages: Assaults and Insults on Women” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
