Author Nathan Mac’s New Book, "PENDTTOWN," is a Thrilling Tale of an Average Guy Who Lucks Into a Fortune That Comes with Some Unexpected Strings
Recent release “PENDTTOWN,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nathan Mac, is a stirring story with tons of twists and turns when the protagonist comes into a large fortune but discovers the sacrifices he has to make for it are too great.
New York, NY, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Nathan Mac has completed his new book, “PENDTTOWN”: a cautionary tale about a young man faced with a life changing decision. Mac was born and raised in Texas and made his living in real estate. His real passion is to become a writer and give people comfort reads, like a glass of wine or a flavorful pie.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mac’s uplifting tale examines one’s devotion to family and friends and how that should not be compromised for material wealth.
Readers will be introduced to John Morris, an everyman who wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. As the story progresses, it becomes clear that his job as a truck driver is not only grueling, it also doesn’t leave John with many chances to improve his station in life.
When John licks into a fortune, he must make a life-changing decision. There are twists and turns unraveling and a lot of sacrifices must be made to get it. In the end, it’s not the money that enriches him, but the people he has changed.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “PENDTTOWN” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
