"The Choice is Yours" by Stef Ziev from Publish Your Purpose
Hartford, CT, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "The Choice is Yours" by Stef Ziev from Publish Your Purpose will launch May 24, 2023.
We all make decisions, big and small, every single day. But how often do we operate on autopilot, feel we “have to” or “should do” something, or tell ourselves we “don’t have a choice”? Why do we limit ourselves and relinquish our power to something or someone else?
In this revolutionary book, expert coach Stef Ziev explores the reasons we hold ourselves back and resist giving ourselves permission to make choices. With humor and grace, she shows us how to embrace personal responsibility, empower ourselves to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, and let go of negative beliefs that weigh us down. Living with true intention and vision puts us in charge of our lives, one choice at a time. It’s the key to a rewarding life and career.
Ziev offers a straightforward and inspiring guide to help us identify our triggers, release conflicting intentions, and discover our purpose. She reminds us that whatever challenges we face, we all have the inner authority to choose our responses. Our deliberate, thoughtful actions are the antidote to fear and resistance and the more intention we bring to the choices we make, the more power we have over the results we create. Isn’t it time to take a stand and choose to live with more joy, peace, and fulfillment?
To purpose your copy of "The Choice is Yours: A Simple Approach to Live and Lead With More Joy, Ease, and Purpose," go to your favorite place to buy books, or pre-order at bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-choice-is-yours-a-simple-approach-to-live-and-lead-with-more-joy-ease-and-purpose-stef-ziev/20037071?ean=9798887970103.
Stef Ziev is a former TV executive turned certified life and executive coach who is here to help us navigate the ever-changing world with conscious choice. Since starting her coaching practice in 2007, she’s worked with thousands of professionals, executives, leaders, teams, and organizations in the fields of entertainment, law, marketing, financial services, engineering, talent delivery and accounting at companies including The New York Times, Google, American Express, NBCUniversal, Viacom, Pearle Vision, and many more. She’s appeared on NBC’s Today show, ABC’s Good Morning America, On With Mario Lopez on iHeartRadio, and various shows on SiriusXM. Stef lives in and truly loves New York City. To find out more and stay in touch visit www.stefziev.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/.
