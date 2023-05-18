Clinical Mental Health Counseling Student at Husson University Wins ACA’s Essay Competition Grand Prize

Each year, the American Counseling Association’s (ACA) “Tomorrow’s Counselors” essay competition recognizes graduate counseling students who demonstrate “exceptional insight and understanding about the counseling profession and the work of professional counselors…” This year’s grand prize winner was Husson University’s Beth M. Sharp. She is pursuing a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling through the University’s School of Education.