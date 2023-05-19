Husson University Doctor of Physical Therapy Candidates to Host Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops
Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy announced today that they will be hosting two separate Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops. The first workshop will take place on May 22 at Husson University from 5:30 pm. – 7:30 p.m. in the Libra Lecture Hall of the O’Donnell Commons building. The second workshop will occur on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Edmunds Conference Center at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. To attend, contact Dr. Slike at Husson University.
Bangor, ME, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Doctoral candidates from Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy announced today that they will be hosting two separate Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops. The first workshop will take place on May 22 at Husson University from 5:30 pm. – 7:30 p.m. in the Libra Lecture Hall of the O’Donnell Commons building. The second workshop will occur on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Edmunds Conference Center at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.
“There are so many people affected by cancer and its treatment,” said Dr. Michelle Slike, an assistant professor of physical therapy at Husson University. “These workshops are designed to provide information that can improve the quality of life for those trying to deal with the side effects of cancer and its treatment, especially those struggling with lymphedema, pain, fatigue, chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy, weakness, mental health challenges and more.”
The information being shared during these workshops is being coordinated and presented by Dr. Slike and five sixth-year physical therapy students at Husson University pursuing their doctoral degrees. In addition to providing the public with valuable information, these presentations are an important learning experience for these students.
“This educational initiative has allowed these Husson University, sixth-year, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students to enhance their knowledge of oncology and rehabilitation,” continued Slike. “During the workshops, we will share the most recent evidence-based knowledge about recovering from cancer. Going through this educational process is making these students better doctors. The cancer treatment expertise they gain by preparing for these workshops is knowledge they can bring to future patient interactions.”
These workshops are free and open to the public. Individuals with all different types of cancer, those currently going through treatment, and survivors who are finished with treatment and are years out from diagnosis are encouraged to attend. While the presentations will focus on health issues affecting individuals who are going through cancer treatments or those who have done so in the past, family members of loved ones affected by cancer are also welcome. These workshops are part of the Husson University School of Physical Therapy’s commitment to serving the community.
It is recommended that interested attendees RSVP in advance. To reserve a spot at either of these workshops, please call Dr. Michelle Slike at 207-551-5651 or email her at slikem@husson.edu. Attendees can also reserve a spot by completing an online form located at https://forms.gle/UGwpNx9twrKoNDbi9.
Contact
Husson UniversityContact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
