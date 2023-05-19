Husson University Doctor of Physical Therapy Candidates to Host Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops

Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy announced today that they will be hosting two separate Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops. The first workshop will take place on May 22 at Husson University from 5:30 pm. – 7:30 p.m. in the Libra Lecture Hall of the O’Donnell Commons building. The second workshop will occur on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Edmunds Conference Center at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. To attend, contact Dr. Slike at Husson University.