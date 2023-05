Free Summer Meals for Youth

Los Angeles, CA, May 19, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Impact LA will be serving the Summer Food Service Program meals to children during the summer Monday thru Friday from June 5, 2023 through July 31, 2023. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the following site(s):City of Lynwood / Henning Youth Center11409 Birch Street, Lynwood CA 902626/12/2023 - 8/11/20239:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast12:30PM - 1:30PM LunchCity of Lynwood / Avalos Community Center11832 Atlantic Ave Lynwood CA 902626/12/2023 - 8/11/20239:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast12:30PM - 1:30PM LunchWestlake Park SYRP145 Lake Merced Blvd., Daly City CA 940156/20/2023 - 7/28/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchMarchbank Park10 S. Parkview Way, Daly City CA 940156/20/2023-7/28/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchBayshore Community Center SYRP450 Martin St., Daly City CA 940146/20/2023-8/4/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchGellert Park SYRP50 Wembley Dr., Daly City CA 940156/20/2023 - 7/28/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchWar Memorial Community Center6655 Mission st Daly City CA 940146/20/2023 - 8/4/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchGerdes Park14700 Gridley Rd. Norwalk CA 906506/5/2023 - 8/11/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchHermosillo Park11959 162nd St.,Norwalk CA 906506/5/2023 - 8/11/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchHolifield Park12500 Excelsior Dr. Norwalk CA 906507/5/2023 - 8/11/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchNew River Park13432 Halcourt Ave., Norwalk CA 906507/5/2023 - 8/11/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchRamona Park13244 Mapledale St., Norwalk CA6/5/2023 - 8/11/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchSara Mendez Park11660 Dune St., Norwalk CA6/5/2023 - 8/11/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchVista Verde Park11459 Ratliffe St. Norwalk CA6/5/2023 - 8/11/202312:00PM - 1:00PM LunchWarren Chapel CME church1039 W Elberon Ave San Pedro, CA 907326/12/2023 - 8/11/20239:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast12:00PM - 1:00PM LunchCollege Track Crenshaw3626 11th Ave. Los Angeles, CA 900187/10/2023 - 7/28/2023 and 7/31/2023 - 8/4/20239:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch