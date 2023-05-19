Free Summer Meals for Youth
Impact LA will be serving the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 during the summer.
Los Angeles, CA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Impact LA will be serving the Summer Food Service Program meals to children during the summer Monday thru Friday from June 5, 2023 through July 31, 2023. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the following site(s):
City of Lynwood / Henning Youth Center
11409 Birch Street, Lynwood CA 90262
6/12/2023 - 8/11/2023
9:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast
12:30PM - 1:30PM Lunch
City of Lynwood / Avalos Community Center
11832 Atlantic Ave Lynwood CA 90262
6/12/2023 - 8/11/2023
9:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast
12:30PM - 1:30PM Lunch
Westlake Park SYRP
145 Lake Merced Blvd., Daly City CA 94015
6/20/2023 - 7/28/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Marchbank Park
10 S. Parkview Way, Daly City CA 94015
6/20/2023-7/28/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Bayshore Community Center SYRP
450 Martin St., Daly City CA 94014
6/20/2023-8/4/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Gellert Park SYRP
50 Wembley Dr., Daly City CA 94015
6/20/2023 - 7/28/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
War Memorial Community Center
6655 Mission st Daly City CA 94014
6/20/2023 - 8/4/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Gerdes Park
14700 Gridley Rd. Norwalk CA 90650
6/5/2023 - 8/11/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Hermosillo Park
11959 162nd St.,
Norwalk CA 90650
6/5/2023 - 8/11/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Holifield Park
12500 Excelsior Dr. Norwalk CA 90650
7/5/2023 - 8/11/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
New River Park
13432 Halcourt Ave., Norwalk CA 90650
7/5/2023 - 8/11/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Ramona Park
13244 Mapledale St., Norwalk CA
6/5/2023 - 8/11/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Sara Mendez Park
11660 Dune St., Norwalk CA
6/5/2023 - 8/11/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Vista Verde Park
11459 Ratliffe St. Norwalk CA
6/5/2023 - 8/11/2023
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Warren Chapel CME church
1039 W Elberon Ave San Pedro, CA 90732
6/12/2023 - 8/11/2023
9:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
College Track Crenshaw
3626 11th Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90018
7/10/2023 - 7/28/2023 and 7/31/2023 - 8/4/2023
9:00AM - 10:00AM Breakfast
12:00PM - 1:00PM Lunch
Contact
Courtney Lockridge
213-895-7943
www.impactla.org
