The Inc. Magazine, USA Includes Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) as One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies to Follow in 2023

Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO), a biopharmaceutical technology development company is pleased to be included by The Inc. Magazine, USA as “One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies to Follow in 2023.” The Inc. Magazine serves as an online "go-to" informative tool for business leaders and entrepreneurs, including CEOs and owners of small-to-midsize companies to success, providing news, advice, and inspirational articles.