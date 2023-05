The Inc. Magazine, USA Includes Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) as One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies to Follow in 2023

Oulu, Finland, May 19, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The Inc. Magazine discussed and profiled Paras Biopharma’s CEO, Dr. Ashesh Kumar where Dr. Kumar elaborated on expanding biologics activities of the company and full-service expertise for Biologics Manufacturing at Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Finland, can be found at https://theincmagazine.com/paras-biopharma-an-innovative-endvour-by-ashesh-kumar-ushering-path-to-developing-complex-biologics-in-the-most-efficient-way/ About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ major activities are “Biologics CDMO” Services and Biologics & Biosimilar Technology Development & Scale-up, in addition to offering co-development & licensing partnership opportunities of high-value Biologics. Paras Biopharma’s unique technologies (Biomultifold®, Noblecleav® and Cytofold StructQuant®) facilitates achieving high-productivity & quality of biologics.Paras Biopharmaceuticals has established its expertise in critical areas providing biologics CDMO, development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development of enzymes for medicinal and bioprocess purposes.Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a Biologics CDMO Services pipeline https://www.parasbiopharma.com/microbial-biologics-cdmo.php and Biosimilars in Onco-Immunology, Urology, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php