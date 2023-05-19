Complimentary Webinar: Protecting Your Lab Data? Use LIMS Security Features
Join the complimentary webinar on May 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT to learn how you can protect your lab data from cyberattacks using the security features of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).
Wilmington, DE, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading SaaS company offering a secure, configurable, high-quality Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar titled “Protecting Your Lab Data? Use LIMS Security Features” on May 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT (1 P.M. EDT) in association with Astrix. The webinar will be presented by Martha Hernández, Scientist, CloudLIMS.com.
Webinar Overview
With the breakneck speed of digital change, there has been a notable increase in cybercrimes. The exchange of data over the Internet and the emergence of cloud-based data stores have increased the risk of cyberattacks. As labs store and share a considerable amount of data, internally and externally, on a daily basis, it’s imperative for them to identify and minimize existing and potential safety risks. The repercussions of a lab security breach can be significant, ranging from legal liabilities to reputational damage.
Preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data such as Protected Health Information (PHI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), clinical trial and study information, and Intellectual Property (IP) is paramount to prevent regulatory pitfalls. The webinar touches upon the sensitive data that hackers typically target and also provides suggestions on how labs can protect themselves from such attacks. Furthermore, the webinar delineates how LIMS security features minimize cybersecurity risks and improve overall data management practices.
Key Takeaways
• What is cybersecurity?
• Why is security critical for your lab?
• What is sensitive data?
• How can you protect your lab from cyberattacks?
• How does a LIMS ensure data security at all times?
Register for this free webinar to learn how you can protect your lab data from cyberattacks, and get your questions answered. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/resources/lims-webinar/webinar-protecting-your-lab-data-use-lims-security-features/
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a zero upfront cost, in the cloud, SaaS LIMS. CloudLIMS offers strong data security, complimentary technical support, product training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups to help biobanks, clinical research and diagnostics, COVID-19, and analytical testing laboratories, manage data, automate workflows, and follow regulatory compliance such as ISO/IEC 17025:2017, GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, CLIA, ISO 15189:2012, HIPAA, ISO 20387:2018, and ISBER Best Practices. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company. For more information, please visit www.cloudlims.com.
