Author Nancy Soulé’s New Book, "Work at Sea, See the World," is an Insightful Tool for Readers Seeking to Understand What It Can be Like Working and Living at Sea
Recent release “Work at Sea, See the World,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nancy Soulé, contains tips and tricks to what working and living on a cruise ship is like. Drawing from her own experiences from working at sea for over ten years, the author is able to provide a unique and personal perspective, revealing the ins and outs for those seeking an extraordinary way of life.
Bainbridge Island, WA, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Soulé has completed her new book, “Work at Sea, See the World: An Insider's Secrets to the Working Life on a Cruise Ship”: an eye-opening guide to navigating life while working full time on a cruise ship, and the incredible and fulfilling experience it can be.
With a background in theater, author Nancy Soulé began her adventures as a cruise ship crew member in 2011, and has worked as a jazz vocalist, voice-over artist, and public speaker. She also ship-hops as a theatrical wardrobe costumer, installing stage, aqua, and ice productions fleetwide. As a professional vocal coach, she especially enjoys helping speakers and singers to find their own unique voices, polish their presentation skills, and provide vocal recovery and stamina techniques. She has traveled to more than sixty countries, many of them repeatedly.
Soulé writes, “A cruise ship, you say? What? And you may well ask the following questions. Why would I want to live on the ocean? Would I get seasick? What job could I do? Can I do there what I do on land? Could I actually get to visit exotic destinations and get paid for it? Might I actually consider this as a possible career option? In the following chapters, you will find answers to these questions and get a taste of the world of life onboard as a crew member. For me, the answer came in the form of my dream job, which was to sing in a jazz band. I got paid to see the world, could do what I love every night, and managed to keep that salt water flowing in my veins.
“The lure of the ocean has haunted man since they learned how to strap logs together to make a raft. Obviously we have come a long way from those days to where an entire city will float! If the sea fever has gotten ahold of you, you may be wondering, can one actually get paid to use your particular job skills and see the world on one of these monster vessels? Generally prime ages of applicants range from nineteen to fifty-something (see chapter 23 for the over-forties). So grab your passport; here we go.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nancy Soulé’s engaging tale will also reveal how the exceptional life skills learned on board can be equally helpful to life on land. Spiced with personal stories, this is the definitive to-do list for sea life and beyond, exploring expertise in international relations, teamwork, diversity, and personal self-development that will expand one’s horizons and enlarge one’s perspectives; the essential guide to landing a job at sea.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Work at Sea, See the World: An Insider's Secrets to the Working Life on a Cruise Ship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
With a background in theater, author Nancy Soulé began her adventures as a cruise ship crew member in 2011, and has worked as a jazz vocalist, voice-over artist, and public speaker. She also ship-hops as a theatrical wardrobe costumer, installing stage, aqua, and ice productions fleetwide. As a professional vocal coach, she especially enjoys helping speakers and singers to find their own unique voices, polish their presentation skills, and provide vocal recovery and stamina techniques. She has traveled to more than sixty countries, many of them repeatedly.
Soulé writes, “A cruise ship, you say? What? And you may well ask the following questions. Why would I want to live on the ocean? Would I get seasick? What job could I do? Can I do there what I do on land? Could I actually get to visit exotic destinations and get paid for it? Might I actually consider this as a possible career option? In the following chapters, you will find answers to these questions and get a taste of the world of life onboard as a crew member. For me, the answer came in the form of my dream job, which was to sing in a jazz band. I got paid to see the world, could do what I love every night, and managed to keep that salt water flowing in my veins.
“The lure of the ocean has haunted man since they learned how to strap logs together to make a raft. Obviously we have come a long way from those days to where an entire city will float! If the sea fever has gotten ahold of you, you may be wondering, can one actually get paid to use your particular job skills and see the world on one of these monster vessels? Generally prime ages of applicants range from nineteen to fifty-something (see chapter 23 for the over-forties). So grab your passport; here we go.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nancy Soulé’s engaging tale will also reveal how the exceptional life skills learned on board can be equally helpful to life on land. Spiced with personal stories, this is the definitive to-do list for sea life and beyond, exploring expertise in international relations, teamwork, diversity, and personal self-development that will expand one’s horizons and enlarge one’s perspectives; the essential guide to landing a job at sea.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Work at Sea, See the World: An Insider's Secrets to the Working Life on a Cruise Ship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories