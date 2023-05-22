Author Nancy Soulé’s New Book, "Work at Sea, See the World," is an Insightful Tool for Readers Seeking to Understand What It Can be Like Working and Living at Sea

Recent release “Work at Sea, See the World,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nancy Soulé, contains tips and tricks to what working and living on a cruise ship is like. Drawing from her own experiences from working at sea for over ten years, the author is able to provide a unique and personal perspective, revealing the ins and outs for those seeking an extraordinary way of life.