Jason Hoaks’s New Book, "A Progression of the Mind," is a Moving Collection of Poetry About Grappling with Terminal Illness Published After the Author’s Tragic Passing
Recent release “A Progression of the Mind,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason Hoaks, is an expressive and poignant book of poems that gives readers an insight into the mind of someone battling terminal brain cancer. Jason Hoaks wrote poetry as a way to process his complex emotions when daringly facing death.
New York, NY, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason Hoaks, a gifted writer who bravely battled brain cancer, has completed his new book “A Progression of the Mind”: a gripping and potent collection of poems published post-mortem by his loved ones.
“A Progression of the Mind” poses the questions, “What do you do when you are told you have less than a 7 percent chance of living five years? What struggles do you go through? How do you cope? How do you voice your sadness, fear, rage, and longing for futures lost? Jason wrote poetry. Sometimes dark and cynical, often fatalistic, frequently absurd and comical. These poems are an imprint left on the world by someone who had an enormous amount to say and not enough time to say it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jason Hoaks’s thought-provoking tale came to be following a life-changing terminal diagnosis of brain cancer. Stoic and courageous, Hoaks began writing poetry as a way to express his inner turmoil without letting it bubble to the surface. His works offer a fascinating insight into the mind of someone boldly facing death.
Jason Hoaks passed away on Christmas Day in 2010 and is fondly honored and remembered by his loving parents. By publishing his poetry, they allow their son’s spirit to live on and touch the lives of others. Hoaks’s riveting poems are filled with intelligence, dark humor, wit, and will. “A Progression of the Mind” makes for a powerful and compelling read.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “A Progression of the Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
