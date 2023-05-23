Jason Hoaks’s New Book, "A Progression of the Mind," is a Moving Collection of Poetry About Grappling with Terminal Illness Published After the Author’s Tragic Passing

Recent release “A Progression of the Mind,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason Hoaks, is an expressive and poignant book of poems that gives readers an insight into the mind of someone battling terminal brain cancer. Jason Hoaks wrote poetry as a way to process his complex emotions when daringly facing death.