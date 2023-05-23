Author Sue Ellyn Carpenter-Barton’s New Book, "My Blind Date," is a Profound Look at How Important Abstinence While Dating is for Maintaining a Strong & Healthy Marriage

Recent release “My Blind Date,” from Covenant Books author Sue Ellyn Carpenter-Barton, is a captivating account of the author's life, and how everything changed for her when her sister’s boyfriend set her up on a blind date with Russell, the military man of her dreams. As the author tries to remain abstinent, their relationship is put at risk due to Russell's desire for intimacy, but she vows to keep her promise to God.