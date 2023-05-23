Author Sue Ellyn Carpenter-Barton’s New Book, "My Blind Date," is a Profound Look at How Important Abstinence While Dating is for Maintaining a Strong & Healthy Marriage
Recent release “My Blind Date,” from Covenant Books author Sue Ellyn Carpenter-Barton, is a captivating account of the author's life, and how everything changed for her when her sister’s boyfriend set her up on a blind date with Russell, the military man of her dreams. As the author tries to remain abstinent, their relationship is put at risk due to Russell's desire for intimacy, but she vows to keep her promise to God.
Dodson, LA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sue Ellyn Carpenter-Barton, who has been married for over fifty years and is the loving mother of two adult children, has completed her new book, “My Blind Date”: a fascinating memoir that details the author’s life, and how one blind date forever changed her life by introducing her to the man of her dreams. Despite immediately hitting it off, Sue Ellyn struggles with her vow of chastity she made to God years prior and asks her boyfriend to join her in abstinence.
Raised in the deep South, author Sue Ellyn Carpenter-Barton followed her calling to become a teacher and taught in her local church the classes of women, young adults, teens, and children. She later traveled as a vocalist with her two sisters, forming a trio known as “The Carpenter Sisters.” An avid Bible reader since her mid-teens, Sue Ellyn has received many revelations in her study of the scriptures and has served as a pianist in five churches. In addition to her career in teaching and music, the author, along with her family, served in missions led by her parents, Reverend Lester and Mrs. Zelma Carpenter, in the hills of Jamaica and among the Cherokees in the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. In her spare time, Sue Ellyn enjoys writing, and was also a playwright, with one of her dramas professionally presented in “Ole Mr. Peabody.”
“The purpose of this book is to promote abstinence before marriage,” writes Sue Ellyn. “It depicts why it is so important to a marriage. After all, abstaining before marriage pleases God, and it keeps one from ‘defiling their marriage bed,’ and it avoids the emotional attachment both experience after a sexual encounter.
“In today’s world, sex is everything. Upon meeting a person, sex must take place that very night, or so it seems. Preteens are having sex with other preteens, teenagers are running wildly with sex, and young adults seem to believe it’s the thing to do. The ‘whole world is doing it’ is the take for all to consider.”
Sue Ellyn continues, “This book is a must-read for preteens, teenagers, and young adults, as well as all other dating individuals. Also, it’s important for parents of these age groups to read the book in order to teach their youth and others, as well.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sue Ellyn Carpenter-Barton’s new book is a powerful tale of the importance of abstinence in an ever-changing world that places so much focus on sex. Expertly paced and told with a mix of humor and passion, “My Blind Date” is a poignant and deeply personal story that invites readers to experience how a courtship can still be passionate while still being in accordance with the Lord’s teaching on premarital sex.
Readers can purchase "My Blind Date" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
