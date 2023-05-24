Dan Westerfield’s New Book, "The Paradigm of the Kingdom of God," Critiques Dispensational and Covenantal Theology, and Then Offers a New View of Redemptive History
Recent release “The Paradigm of the Kingdom of God: God’s Amazing Plan for the Redemption of His People,” from Covenant Books author Dan Westerfield, traces redemptive history from the Garden of Eden to the New Heaven and earth, showing that redemptive history progresses through the paradigm of the kingdom of God.
Churchton, MD, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dan Westerfield, who grew up on a farm in central Texas, has completed his new book, “The Paradigm of the Kingdom of God: God’s Amazing Plan for the Redemption of His People”: a fascinating work that focuses on how the kingdom is central to God’s design for history and the salvation of His people.
Author Dan Westerfield attended Texas A&M on a football scholarship, graduated with an engineering degree and flew as a pilot with the USAF during the Viet Nam War. He had left the Air Force and had begun flying for an airline when he became a Christian after attending a Francis Schaeffer seminar. Dan attended several different churches and eventually became an elder at Alexandria Presbyterian Church in Virginia, where he taught a systematic theology course and made missionary trips to Eritrea. He received a Master of Arts in religion degree from Reformed Theological Seminary, Baltimore/Washington, in 2005. After his airline declared bankruptcy, he worked for ten years in the offshore oil business in Louisiana where he began writing this book. He moved to Churchton, Maryland, in 2019 and is an elder at South County Community Church.
Dan Westerfield writes, “The seeds for this book were planted in a Sunday school class on Genesis taught by Ken Olles and Frank Seay in the late 1990s at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas. Although I could only attend occasionally, Ken and Frank introduced me to the themes, parallels, and paradigms in Genesis which are so foundational for understanding God’s plan of redemption. But this book includes sources and applications that go well beyond those classes to suggest a new way of viewing the whole of redemptive history. This understanding is based on the paradigm of the kingdom of God, and how it is central to the progress of redemptive history.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Westerfield’s new book helps to strengthen the faith of readers as they see their place in the kingdom and its central function in the progress of redemptive history.
Readers can purchase “The Paradigm of the Kingdom of God: God’s Amazing Plan for the Redemption of His People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
