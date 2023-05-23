Author Eileen Rae Moore’s New Book, "Independent Thoughts from North America," Details the Author’s Thoughts on Various Places She Has Seen and Experiences She Has Had
Recent release “Independent Thoughts from North America,” from Page Publishing author Eileen Rae Moore, is a captivating collection of poetry that has six divisions, including states, animals, politics, religion, holidays, and memories.
New York, NY, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Rae Moore, a lifelong learner, a poetess, an art/music teacher, and an all-around creative mind whose ultimate mission in life is to inspire, empower, and uplift others through the infinite power of words, has completed her new book, “Independent Thoughts from North America”: a fascinating collection of poetry that allows readers to take a trip through North America from the perspective of the author and learn her views on other various aspects of her life and experiences.
Throughout the years, author Eileen Rae Moore has won essay contests, created hundreds of watercolor paintings and oil paintings, and appeared in “Who’s Who in American Education.” She was also a proud part of Kappa Delta Pi and Pi Kappa Delta. In addition to earning her undergraduate degree in fine arts and vocal/choral music and a master’s degree in special education (learning disabilities and emotional problems), she holds a certificate from the Institute of Children’s Literature. She also was awarded in 2020 The Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Published by Page Publishing, Eileen Rae Moore’s remarkable work highlights the unique aspects of the various topics the author addresses.
Moore shares, “I started writing these poems when teaching High School grades 9-12 at Saugus HS and Valencia HS. These poems are written in various styles from free verse to rhyming. Some divisions have miscellaneous poems included. My life experiences and travels are reflected throughout the book. I hope you enjoy reading each poem and that they reflect your life's experiences - past, present, and future.”
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Independent Thoughts from North America” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
