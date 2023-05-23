Author Larry NiMarLee’s New Book, “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven,” Tells the Saga of One Man's Journey Along an Unknown Path Promising Enlightening Truths and Knowledge

Recent release “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven,” from Page Publishing author Larry NiMarLee, is a gripping and potent story that follows one man who suddenly realizes he is walking along a dark road in a cave. With each step, the road seems to come alive, as strange illusions grip the narrator's mind, and he is drawn into a new reality of endless possibilities.