Author Larry NiMarLee’s New Book, “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven,” Tells the Saga of One Man's Journey Along an Unknown Path Promising Enlightening Truths and Knowledge
Recent release “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven,” from Page Publishing author Larry NiMarLee, is a gripping and potent story that follows one man who suddenly realizes he is walking along a dark road in a cave. With each step, the road seems to come alive, as strange illusions grip the narrator's mind, and he is drawn into a new reality of endless possibilities.
New York, NY, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry NiMarLee, an automatic writer who firmly believes in the power of the unconscious mind, has completed his/her new book, “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven”: a thrilling mystery that follows one man’s hesitant journey led by illusions and mind games into the subconscious world.
A thrill seeker and ex-electrician, author Larry NiMarLee currently holds a degree in criminology. He has worked with autistic children as a mentor, taught courses at detention centers, and has counseled callers for suicide and hotline centers.
“His journey began when he became consciously aware that he was walking on a road that ran through the inside of a dark, strange-looking cave,” writes Larry. “He has no memory of how he arrived inside this place or where he was before he appeared there. He is forced to move through this journey by an invisible force compelling him to move forward. With each one of these forcible footsteps that he has taken on this road, he senses the road is alive and is trying to prevent him from reaching the end of the journey by playing tricks on his mind with realistic illusion. But as he goes forward, he enters into the unconscious world of a new reality that is sending him telepathic messages, full of unbelievable knowledge and energy as he moves through this living cave that breathes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larry NiMarLee’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey that is sure to leave them spellbound and remain with them long after the stunning conclusion. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven” will have a lasting impact on readers as they find themselves on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A thrill seeker and ex-electrician, author Larry NiMarLee currently holds a degree in criminology. He has worked with autistic children as a mentor, taught courses at detention centers, and has counseled callers for suicide and hotline centers.
“His journey began when he became consciously aware that he was walking on a road that ran through the inside of a dark, strange-looking cave,” writes Larry. “He has no memory of how he arrived inside this place or where he was before he appeared there. He is forced to move through this journey by an invisible force compelling him to move forward. With each one of these forcible footsteps that he has taken on this road, he senses the road is alive and is trying to prevent him from reaching the end of the journey by playing tricks on his mind with realistic illusion. But as he goes forward, he enters into the unconscious world of a new reality that is sending him telepathic messages, full of unbelievable knowledge and energy as he moves through this living cave that breathes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larry NiMarLee’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey that is sure to leave them spellbound and remain with them long after the stunning conclusion. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven” will have a lasting impact on readers as they find themselves on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Road into Journey Eleven Eleven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories