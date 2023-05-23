Virginia Redman’s Newly Released "Not What I Expected" is a Charming Coming of Age Tale That Finds a Young Woman Starting Over in a New School for Junior Year
“Not What I Expected,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Redman, is a fun and lighthearted reading experience that will resonate with many teens who have faced the challenges of building a new group of friends in a new place.
Encinitas, CA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Not What I Expected”: a delightful adventure of fast friendship and self-discovery. “Not What I Expected” is the creation of published author Virginia Redman, a retired English teacher who has a BA and an MA in English and a California teaching credential.
Redman shares, “Allie and her Octet had been close, happy, supportive friends since kindergarten. Her friend Jen is like her sister. One day when they are all walking home from school, she is shocked to see a 'For Sale' sign in the front yard of her home. Her dad is being transferred to San Diego. Allie’s family is going to move from a suburb on Lake Michigan north of Chicago to a suburb north of San Diego. She is heartbroken. She thinks, I will be starting high school all over again in my junior year in a strange new place.
“When the dreaded first day of school arrives, surprisingly, she meets Jordan in her first-period class. Jordan’s dad had just been transferred to San Diego from the San Francisco Bay Area. Jordan introduces Allie to her cousin Greg at lunch. Allie thinks, As Jen would say, he is awesome! In French class Allie meets Amanda and Chloe. So many absolutely amazing, unexpected things happen for Allie in the next few months because of Jordan, Amanda, Chloe, Greg, and her brother Conner. One night, she hugs her dog and says, 'Oh, Sunshine, I’m so happy!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Redman’s new book examines key social themes that are at the forefront of many teens lives as Allie learns that maybe San Diego isn’t so bad after all.
Redman draws from many years of working with middle and high school students to develop affable characters within a realistic setting within the pages of her debut young adult fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Not What I Expected” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not What I Expected,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
