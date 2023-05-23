Robert F. Dinger’s Newly Released "God’s SCRIPTures" is a Helpful Discourse on the Knowledge Provided by God Throughout Scripture
“God’s SCRIPTures,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert F. Dinger, is a compelling study of God’s Word presented in a logical format that enables readers to find clarity and guidance through biblical lessons.
Clermont, FL, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s SCRIPTures”: a helpful resource for students of the Bible. “God’s SCRIPTures” is the creation of published author Robert F. Dinger, who was born in Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing and economics, served in United States Air Force as captain, aircraft commander of Giant C-133. He has traveled in fifty-plus US states and territories and thirty-five-plus countries in Europe and Pacific Ocean area, including Vietnam War Zone. Robert and his family have been living in the Clermont Florida area since the year 2000.
Dinger shares, “The printed word in the Holy Scriptures reveals all the truths that God in His infinite wisdom wants us to know. The Bible tells us that all creation in heaven and on earth is destined to follow a preset plan that is under God’s total control. This book explains that preset plan as God’s SCRIPT.
“God’s SCRIPT reveals several themes that run from Genesis to Revelation. God’s SCRIPT will show you how you personally have a role in God’s eternal mystery drama.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert F. Dinger’s new book will challenge and encourage readers who are actively seeking a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “God’s SCRIPTures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s SCRIPTures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
