Troy Gagne’s Newly Released "Jesus and Me" is a Warmhearted Collection of Poetry That Encourages Readers to Slow Down and Breath Life in
“Jesus and Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Troy Gagne, is an enjoyable reading experience that offers a varied selection of poetry that explores the day to day and the spiritual aspects of the human experience.
Midland, MI, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus and Me”: an inspiring and engrossing anthology. “Jesus and Me” is the creation of published author Troy Gagne, a proud husband and father of three.
Gagne shares, “Have you ever tried to express yourself but just couldn’t find the right words?
“'Jesus and Me' is a look into the poetic mind of Troy Gagne through nature, laughter, life’s trials, struggles, and finding redemption in these trying times.
“Life moves so fast, and before we know it, we’re stuck in the daily grind.
“We forget about dreams and aspirations that once motivated us. Stop! Take a breather! Take that leap of faith! Rediscover the motivation and drive that once fueled your passion to achieve your dreams. We are never too old to make a difference and achieve those goals.
“The words and inspiration will touch your heart and give you the words that are difficult to find as you read through the pages of Jesus and Me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Troy Gagne’s new book draws from the author’s personal experiences and observations to present an enriching message of faith in God and value of our time in this world.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
