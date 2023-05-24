Robert Smith’s Newly Released "Out of Time" is a Compelling Study of God’s Appeals to Mankind Regarding the End Times
“Out of Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Smith, is a concise and informative study of prophetic scripture that offers readers a clear message of the need to reflect, repent, and accept God today.
Zephyrhills, FL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Out of Time”: a potent reminder of the need to live with a God-first outlook. “Out of Time” is the creation of published author Robert Smith, who graduated from high school in 1955. Upon graduation, he immediately entered the United States Air Force and continued to serve until 1976, serving a tour in Southeast Asia from July 1969 through July 1970. During his career, Smith attained the rank of master sergeant. While on his first tour in Europe, he met Ms. Maria Knols of Maastricht, Netherlands, and they were married in October 1959. They have three children: two sons and a daughter. Subsequent to his active military career, he worked on several military contracts.
Smith shares, “This study in the book of Revelation gives us the prophetic insight of the ‘end of days’ called out throughout Scriptures. This book gives us notice that we are, in fact, ‘out of time.’ The letters to the seven churches that were called out give us the opportunity for personal introspection and repentance of our wayward activities. We are reminded that only the true ‘overcomers’ will receive the crown of life. We are encouraged to remain true to our commitment to Jesus as our Lord and Savior.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Smith’s new book provides a timely reminder of mankind’s need to live in active faith according to God’s word.
Smith shares in hopes of offering spiritual comfort and encouragement, as well as motivation to those in need of spiritual rejuvenation.
Consumers can purchase “Out of Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “This study in the book of Revelation gives us the prophetic insight of the ‘end of days’ called out throughout Scriptures. This book gives us notice that we are, in fact, ‘out of time.’ The letters to the seven churches that were called out give us the opportunity for personal introspection and repentance of our wayward activities. We are reminded that only the true ‘overcomers’ will receive the crown of life. We are encouraged to remain true to our commitment to Jesus as our Lord and Savior.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Smith’s new book provides a timely reminder of mankind’s need to live in active faith according to God’s word.
Smith shares in hopes of offering spiritual comfort and encouragement, as well as motivation to those in need of spiritual rejuvenation.
Consumers can purchase “Out of Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories