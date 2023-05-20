Zeta & Featurespace to Build Nextgen Issuer Processing in the US Banking & Finance Sector
Zeta, a leading card issuer processor, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Featurespace, a global leader in fraud prevention and risk management. This collaboration aims to deliver advancements in issuer processing within the US banking and finance industry.
San Ramon, CA, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This collaboration between Zeta and Featurespace harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology and expertise to address the ever-evolving challenges faced by issuers in the card Issuing & processing space. By combining Zeta's expertise in banking technology with Featurespace's industry-leading fraud prevention and risk management solutions, this partnership promises to modernize the card issuer processor landscape.
Key highlights and benefits of this partnership include:
Enhanced Fraud Detection Capabilities: By leveraging Featurespace's renowned Adaptive Behavioral Analytics platform, issuers will gain access to highly sophisticated fraud detection and prevention tools. This technology utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to detect anomalies and suspicious activities, minimizing the risk of fraudulent transactions.
Real-time Transaction Monitoring: With the integration of Featurespace's cutting-edge technology, issuers will have the ability to monitor transactions in real-time, ensuring timely detection of fraudulent activities and enabling swift action to prevent potential losses.
Improved Customer Experience: The partnership between Zeta and Featurespace goes beyond fraud prevention. It also focuses on enhancing the overall customer experience by reducing false positives and minimizing the impact on genuine transactions. This ensures a seamless and frictionless experience for customers while maintaining robust security measures.
Customizable Risk Models: Featurespace's innovative platform empowers issuers to create and refine risk models tailored to their specific needs. This flexibility allows for the customization of fraud detection strategies, enabling issuers to stay ahead of emerging threats and adapt to changing market dynamics.
Compliance with Regulatory Standards: Both Zeta and Featurespace prioritize adherence to regulatory standards and compliance requirements. By partnering together, they offer issuers a comprehensive solution that not only addresses fraud prevention but also ensures compliance with industry regulations.
In a joint statement, the CEOs of Zeta and Featurespace expressed their excitement about this partnership., "Zeta is thrilled to collaborate with Featurespace, combining our strengths to improve issuer processing within the US banking and finance industry," said Zeta's CEO. "We believe that by leveraging Featurespace's advanced fraud prevention technology, we can deliver solutions to help issuers stay ahead of evolving threats while enhancing the overall customer experience."
The CEO of Featurespace echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Zeta and combine our expertise to drive innovation in issuer processing. By leveraging our Adaptive Behavioral Analytics platform, we aim to provide issuers with cutting-edge fraud prevention capabilities that can adapt to the rapidly changing threat landscape."
This strategic partnership between Zeta and Featurespace sets a new benchmark for issuer processing within the US banking and finance sector. By delivering enhanced fraud detection capabilities, real-time transaction monitoring, improved customer experiences, customizable risk models, and regulatory compliance, this collaboration aims to empower issuers with the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex and challenging environment.
About Zeta:
Zeta is a nextgen card issuer processor, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to the banking and finance industry. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer experiences.
Key highlights and benefits of this partnership include:
Enhanced Fraud Detection Capabilities: By leveraging Featurespace's renowned Adaptive Behavioral Analytics platform, issuers will gain access to highly sophisticated fraud detection and prevention tools. This technology utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to detect anomalies and suspicious activities, minimizing the risk of fraudulent transactions.
Real-time Transaction Monitoring: With the integration of Featurespace's cutting-edge technology, issuers will have the ability to monitor transactions in real-time, ensuring timely detection of fraudulent activities and enabling swift action to prevent potential losses.
Improved Customer Experience: The partnership between Zeta and Featurespace goes beyond fraud prevention. It also focuses on enhancing the overall customer experience by reducing false positives and minimizing the impact on genuine transactions. This ensures a seamless and frictionless experience for customers while maintaining robust security measures.
Customizable Risk Models: Featurespace's innovative platform empowers issuers to create and refine risk models tailored to their specific needs. This flexibility allows for the customization of fraud detection strategies, enabling issuers to stay ahead of emerging threats and adapt to changing market dynamics.
Compliance with Regulatory Standards: Both Zeta and Featurespace prioritize adherence to regulatory standards and compliance requirements. By partnering together, they offer issuers a comprehensive solution that not only addresses fraud prevention but also ensures compliance with industry regulations.
In a joint statement, the CEOs of Zeta and Featurespace expressed their excitement about this partnership., "Zeta is thrilled to collaborate with Featurespace, combining our strengths to improve issuer processing within the US banking and finance industry," said Zeta's CEO. "We believe that by leveraging Featurespace's advanced fraud prevention technology, we can deliver solutions to help issuers stay ahead of evolving threats while enhancing the overall customer experience."
The CEO of Featurespace echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Zeta and combine our expertise to drive innovation in issuer processing. By leveraging our Adaptive Behavioral Analytics platform, we aim to provide issuers with cutting-edge fraud prevention capabilities that can adapt to the rapidly changing threat landscape."
This strategic partnership between Zeta and Featurespace sets a new benchmark for issuer processing within the US banking and finance sector. By delivering enhanced fraud detection capabilities, real-time transaction monitoring, improved customer experiences, customizable risk models, and regulatory compliance, this collaboration aims to empower issuers with the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex and challenging environment.
About Zeta:
Zeta is a nextgen card issuer processor, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to the banking and finance industry. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer experiences.
Contact
ZetaContact
Rehman Shaik
510-288-3067
Rehman Shaik
510-288-3067
Categories