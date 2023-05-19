The Denver Post Names HealthOne a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2023 Award
This is the second consecutive year HealthONE has been honored.
Denver, CO, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Denver Post Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
HealthONE is among the largest healthcare systems in the metro Denver area, with more than 11,000 colleagues working in seven acute care hospitals, a pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, several free-standing emergency departments, numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, and imaging centers. HealthONE has also been named America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek in 2023 and is the only healthcare system in Colorado to receive the award.
“HealthONE is leading the industry in addressing workforce challenges and creating an inclusive, desirable culture for our colleagues,” says Chad Christianson, President and CEO for HealthONE. “Now more than ever, we are committed to creating a culture for our colleagues where we care like family so they are able to continue providing the highest quality of care for our patients and our communities.”
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Media Contact:
Stephanie Sullivan
AVP, Media Relations
Stephanie.sullivan@healthonecares.com
303.990.3582
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
HealthONE is among the largest healthcare systems in the metro Denver area, with more than 11,000 colleagues working in seven acute care hospitals, a pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, several free-standing emergency departments, numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, and imaging centers. HealthONE has also been named America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek in 2023 and is the only healthcare system in Colorado to receive the award.
“HealthONE is leading the industry in addressing workforce challenges and creating an inclusive, desirable culture for our colleagues,” says Chad Christianson, President and CEO for HealthONE. “Now more than ever, we are committed to creating a culture for our colleagues where we care like family so they are able to continue providing the highest quality of care for our patients and our communities.”
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Media Contact:
Stephanie Sullivan
AVP, Media Relations
Stephanie.sullivan@healthonecares.com
303.990.3582
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories