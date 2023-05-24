Author Wilma Cashman’s New Book, "You Are," is a Prayerful and Uplifting Devotional for Christian Readers Seeking a Closer Connection with God
Recent release “You Are,” from Page Publishing author Wilma Cashman, is a testament to her nearly one hundred years of abiding faith offering thought-provoking, Scripture-based wisdom for Christian readers.
Montgomery, AL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wilma Cashman, a mother of three, was active in music, the medical profession, and the dissemination of the word of Christ. Now, at the age of 101, she has completed a spirit-inspired new book, “You Are”: a prayerful work full of faith, love, and grace.
The author writes, “God does not waste anything, not even words. ‘You Are’ expounds the fact that HE says what HE means, and HE means what HE says. It explains who ‘You Are’ and what changes you may need to make in your life. Amen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wilma Cashman’s engrossing book is an inspiring choice for anyone with a desire to build a stronger relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “You Are” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
