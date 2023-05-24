Author Lynelle Thorne’s New Book, "But Mommy," is About a Little Boy Named Byron Who Wants to Take His New Stuffed Santa Everywhere Despite What His Mom Says
Recent release “But Mommy,” from Page Publishing author Lynelle Thorne, is a creative children’s story about a young boy named Byron who keeps trying to take his new toy Santa everywhere despite his mother’s refusal to allow him to do so.
Robertsdale, AL, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lynelle Thorne, a mom and Mimi who enjoys gardening, birdwatching, and spending time at the beach, has completed her new book, “But Mommy”: an entertaining children’s story that follows Byron as he continuously trying to bring his toy Santa everywhere he goes.
Author Lynelle Thorne also enjoys reading with her grandson, who inspired her to write the book, “But Mommy.” When Lynelle has free time, she enjoys traveling between the Carolinas and South Florida with hopes of someday traveling to Alaska. At the present time, Lynelle resides in Robertsdale, Alabama, with her family.
Lynelle writes, “He tried to sneak him into the church where he tried to play, but Mommy saw and said, ‘No, put Santa away.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Lynelle Thorne’s humorous tale will be relatable to parents and children as they read about this universal battle about bringing toys to places that they are not supposed to go.
Readers who wish to experience this light and fun work can purchase “But Mommy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
