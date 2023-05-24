Author David F. D'Orazi’s New Book, “Is Everybody Happy?” Reveals the Turbulent Life the Author's Sister Endured as a Young Rising Hollywood Star with Mental Illness

Recent release “Is Everybody Happy?” from Page Publishing author David F. D'Orazi, is a powerful and compelling true story that follows the author's sister as she rose to fame as a Hollywood starlet throughout the 70s, but faced a swift end to her career as she began to struggle with mental illness.