Author David F. D'Orazi’s New Book, “Is Everybody Happy?” Reveals the Turbulent Life the Author's Sister Endured as a Young Rising Hollywood Star with Mental Illness
Recent release “Is Everybody Happy?” from Page Publishing author David F. D'Orazi, is a powerful and compelling true story that follows the author's sister as she rose to fame as a Hollywood starlet throughout the 70s, but faced a swift end to her career as she began to struggle with mental illness.
Pasadena, CA, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David F. D'Orazi, a loving husband who currently resides in the Los Angeles area and has four sons and four grandchildren, has completed his new book, “Is Everybody Happy? The Untold Story of Kathy O'Dare A Hollywood Starlet and Her Struggles with Mental Illness”: a gripping biographical account of the author’s sister that follows her career and struggles she faced throughout life.
Born in Eagle Rock, a small neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, author David D’Orazi became a very successful salesman at the early age of nine, delivering newspapers. Now fifty-plus years later, he continues to sell and continues to write and still continues to be a very successful salesman. David is an alumnus of UC Irvine and Cal State Los Angeles and enjoys reading motivational books as well as being a huge LA Dodger baseball fan.
“Kathy D’Orazi, who went by the stage name Kathy O’Dare, seemed destined to become a Hollywood star,” writes David. “After entering the world of entertainment at the age of three, she soon blossomed into a multi-talented performer and in her teen years won starring roles on some of the 1970’s most popular TV shows, including ‘Happy Days’ and ‘The Brady Bunch.’ As her ascent continued, she went on to appear in several notable feature films, until her path to stardom was interrupted when she began to struggle with mental illness during her late teens.”
Published by Page Publishing, David F. D'Orazi’s enthralling tale is the author’s second biography of a family member, with his first book “The In-Between Artist,” published in March of 2020, telling his father’s life story. Drawing on his own memories of his sister, as well as her actual notes, journals, and scrapbooks she’d kept throughout her lifetime, David weaves a deeply personal and moving story about stardom, family, compassion, hope, and the challenges of coping with mental illness.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Is Everybody Happy? The Untold Story of Kathy O'Dare A Hollywood Starlet and Her Struggles with Mental Illness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
