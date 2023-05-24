Author Jeremy Fenton’s New Book, "A Dozen Dead Roses," is a Fascinating Series of Poetry and Other Writings That Explores the Author's Thoughts on the World Around Him
Recent release “A Dozen Dead Roses,” from Page Publishing author Jeremy Fenton, is a stunning compilation of poetry that takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the author's mind that displays a wide range of emotion and incredible poetic ability. Each entry will challenge readers to look inward and reveal new truths from deep within the author's soul.
New Castle, CA, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeremy Fenton, a father of two young boys who was born in the foothills thirty miles east of Sacramento, California and enjoys poetry, photography, painting, and all digital forms of art, has completed his new book “A Dozen Dead Roses”: a powerful assortment of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the world and the human condition.
Fenton shares, “Poetry is not the kind of expression that one just decides they want to pursue. You are born with madness inside that just eats away at you both mentally and emotionally. For a poet, it can be beautiful and imaginatively introspective, and it can at times be destructive through its melancholy and divisive when your emotions are spun out of control only to feed your inner monologue in ways that beg the question of who is really writing this.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeremy Fenton’s enthralling collection is an emotional ride that constantly scratches at both ends of the spectrum, from the beautiful to the maddening, and all that takes place in between. Through his writings, Fenton weaves an intricate and deeply personal series that is sure to remain with readers long after they have reached the conclusion and keep them coming back for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Dozen Dead Roses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
