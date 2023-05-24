Author Gary B. Blackburn’s New Book, "More Gentle Heroes," is a Collection of Stories That Follows the True Heroism and Courage of Real Men & Women Who Served in Vietnam

Recent release “More Gentle Heroes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary B. Blackburn, is a gripping and poignant series of stories that follow the accomplishments of those who fought in the Vietnam War. Utilizing historic research and eye-witness testimony, Blackburn crafts a riveting and spellbinding tale that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.