Dwayne Collins’s New Book "Mr. Macaw" is a Collection of Short Stories That Center Around a Father Squirrel and His Family as They Set Off on Various Adventures
New York, NY, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dwayne Collins, a young writer with a love of nature and animals, has completed his most recent book, “Mr. Macaw”: a charming tale that follows the exciting escapades of a squirrel named Mr. Macaw and his family as they work together to overcome obstacles and experience all that life has to offer.
With every step exploring the outdoors, author Dwayne Collins can’t help but admire the life of birds, squirrels, toads, deer, caterpillars, and so on. Dwayne has a big heart for preservation, which has helped him develop his kid-friendly, lighthearted animal tales.
Collins shares, “Mr. Macaw is a father squirrel who works hard to take care of his family—Mrs. Macaw, the little squirrel, and Spotty the dog. There’s not one ordinary day in the squirrel family. Come and follow the Macaw family on their life’s wild adventures.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dwayne Collins’s book is a riveting and engaging series of stories that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the Macaw family’s many tales. With vibrant artwork to help bring Collins’s book to life, “Mr. Macaw” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the excitement over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mr. Macaw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
With every step exploring the outdoors, author Dwayne Collins can’t help but admire the life of birds, squirrels, toads, deer, caterpillars, and so on. Dwayne has a big heart for preservation, which has helped him develop his kid-friendly, lighthearted animal tales.
Collins shares, “Mr. Macaw is a father squirrel who works hard to take care of his family—Mrs. Macaw, the little squirrel, and Spotty the dog. There’s not one ordinary day in the squirrel family. Come and follow the Macaw family on their life’s wild adventures.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dwayne Collins’s book is a riveting and engaging series of stories that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the Macaw family’s many tales. With vibrant artwork to help bring Collins’s book to life, “Mr. Macaw” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the excitement over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mr. Macaw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories