Rev. Mark Arellano’s Newly Released "Daniel’s Journey" is a Thought-Provoking Short Story That Follows the Personal and Spiritual Life of an Extraordinary Man
“Daniel’s Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Mark Arellano, is an engaging fiction that challenges readers to consider life from a new perspective as they journey with Daniel through blessings and lessons of faith.
Eatonville, WA, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Daniel’s Journey”: an enjoyable and inspiring fiction. “Daniel’s Journey” is the creation of published author Rev. Mark Arellano.
Rev. Arellano shares, “The story is about Daniel and his journey through life, losing his best friend and making new ones. He meets someone special and remains a faithful man of God. He will experience angels in his life and journey. Daniel follows biblical ways throughout his life and with his families. The intentions are to express family values, and open your heart to follow the Lord as your guide. Sometimes you need to look at life through the eyes of a child, pure in heart, and imagine what the world would be like today if the roles were reversed. Think about it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Mark Arellano’s new book will entertain while imparting unexpected spiritual advice.
Consumers can purchase “Daniel’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daniel’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Arellano shares, “The story is about Daniel and his journey through life, losing his best friend and making new ones. He meets someone special and remains a faithful man of God. He will experience angels in his life and journey. Daniel follows biblical ways throughout his life and with his families. The intentions are to express family values, and open your heart to follow the Lord as your guide. Sometimes you need to look at life through the eyes of a child, pure in heart, and imagine what the world would be like today if the roles were reversed. Think about it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Mark Arellano’s new book will entertain while imparting unexpected spiritual advice.
Consumers can purchase “Daniel’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daniel’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories