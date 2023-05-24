Tyrone Loukas’s Newly Released "God B Cs" is a Vibrant ABC Work for Young Readers Beginning to Develop a Strong Foundation of Faith
“God B Cs,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyrone Loukas, is a helpful resource for parents and spiritual leaders that presents a simple format for encouraging an early interest in God’s word.
Las Vegas, NV, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God B Cs”: a fun and engaging resource for spiritual education. “God B Cs” is the creation of published author Tyrone Loukas, a devoted husband and loving father.
Loukas shares, “We encourage everyone, all over the world, to open their hearts and minds to receiving Yahshua our Christ. We hope that this ABC book can and will be the start of your child’s understanding of the Bible and, most importantly, getting to know GOD.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyrone Loukas’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Henrique Brum.
Consumers can purchase “God B Cs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God B Cs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories