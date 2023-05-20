Komo Technologies Opens New York Office; Australia’s Leading Customer Engagement Platform Enters US Market

Komo, a self-service, no-code, SaaS platform making it easy to launch content and campaigns in hours, not months. Komo also saves both time and money by eliminating development resources and streamlining the process for the marketer without sacrificing the consumer experience. Komo delivers content that wins and retains customer attention, and collects rich zero and first-party data which can be used to deliver more engaging and personalized content.