Image Specialty Partners™ Grows Its Presence in the California Central Valley
Sacramento, CA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lowe Orthodontics, Fresno, California, have joined Image Specialty Partners™, a leading doctor-led, multi-specialty dental service organization in the United States.
Dr. Mark Lowe founded Lowe Orthodontics and has been providing orthodontic treatment to the Central Valley for over 25 years. In 1999, Dr. Lowe began providing clear aligners to Central Valley patients and was the first certified aligner orthodontist in the area. He has also been involved with several aligner companies in product research and development. Dr. Lowe regularly lectures and teaches general dentists and orthodontists, nationally and internationally, on the use of aligner therapy. Dr. Lowe’s orthodontic treatments have been recognized for award-winning clinical excellence. Many of his results have been published in books and used in instructional lectures and videos. Dr. Lowe is the Attending Orthodontist for the General Practice Residency at Community Regional Medical Center, UCSF – Fresno.
“Being at the forefront of innovation in the orthodontics industry has always been a focus for me,” said Dr. Lowe. “Image Specialty Partners was the natural choice for a partner because we have the shared desire to transform and elevate the standard of orthodontic care and to be industry leaders.”
Dr. Yan Kalika, CEO and Chief Clinical Officer of Image Specialty Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnerships. “The partnership with Lowe Orthodontics represents Image Specialty Partners’ ongoing commitment to enabling top tier doctors to accelerate their business through innovative, multi-specialty platforms. Dr. Lowe shares our core values of integrity and going above and beyond to provide superior care for patients throughout every stage of life. I attended the same residency as Mark Lowe at UCSF and experienced firsthand what an exceptional and focused doctor he is.”
About Image Specialty Partners
Image Specialty Partners was built on the shared passion and mission to provide exceptional dental care through the latest innovation and technology, and the belief that everyone deserves to have the confidence and positivity that comes from a healthy, beautiful smile. Image Specialty Partners and the independent specialty dental care practices it supports operate multiple partners on the West Coast. Image Specialty Partners is headquartered at 3075 Beacon Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691.
