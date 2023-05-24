Linda Swyhart’s Newly Released "A Journey Of Healing" is a Thoughtful Look Into the Lessons and Blessings Found Along the Way
“A Journey Of Healing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Swyhart, is an engaging examination of the author’s personal journey that resulted in a resolute sense of faith and connection with God.
New York, NY, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Journey Of Healing”: a powerful testimony to God’s grace and devotion to mankind. “A Journey Of Healing” is the creation of published author Linda Swyhart, a mother of two sons that enjoys spending time with her family and her four grandchildren.
Swyhart shares, “As a child, there were many trials and painful moments that Linda Swyhart went through. So from a young age, she learned how to build imaginary boxes. She would put the hurt that she had gone through in its own box, then hide it deep within her heart, never wanting to remember it or the pain of it again. She never thought about the damage that those hidden boxes did in her life or the control the enemy had over her life, until the Lord asked her to take a journey of healing with Him, going back to the beginning where it all began. In going back and giving it all to the Lord, He healed her broken and bruised heart. Now she has been freed from the pain of her past.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Swyhart’s new book provides a deeply personal look into the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences.
Consumers can purchase “A Journey Of Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Journey Of Healing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
