Infozech is Now ISO 9001, 27001, and 20000 Certified
Delhi, India, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Infozech, a leading software company providing solutions focusing on operational efficiency, cost optimization, and revenue management for Telecommunications and Tower companies, has achieved three prestigious certifications: ISO 9001, 27001, and 20000. The certifications were awarded by MQAS, an international accreditation forum approved certification body. This achievement signifies Infozech's commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and reliable solutions and services to its customers.
Maverick Quality Advisory Services (MQAS) is a leading worldwide CMMI partner for high maturity and an international accreditation forum approved certification body. MQAS helped Infozech through the rigorous process of obtaining the certifications. The process involved demonstrating compliance with ISO standards for Quality Management (ISO 9001), Information Security Management (ISO 27001), and IT Service Management (ISO 20000). MQAS conducted audits of Infozech's processes, policies, and systems to ensure they met the requirements of each standard.
Monika Lal, Vice President at Infozech, said, "We are thrilled to have achieved these important certifications, which are a testament to our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We have always strived to provide our customers with the best possible solutions and services, and these certifications reinforce our dedication to quality, security, and service management. I would like to thank the entire team at Infozech and MQAS for their hard work and support throughout this journey."
The ISO 9001 certification validates Infozech's adherence to international standards for quality management, including customer focus, process improvement, and continuous monitoring and evaluation. The ISO 27001 certification confirms that Infozech has implemented robust information security controls to protect customer’s data and systems from cyber threats. The ISO 20000 certification recognizes Infozech's best practices in IT service management, ensuring the delivery of reliable and efficient services to customers.
With these certifications, Infozech demonstrates its ongoing commitment to meeting the industry's highest standards of quality, security, and service management. The certifications also reinforce Infozech's position as a trusted partner for cost optimisation and revenue management solutions to telecom Infrastructure providers.
About Infozech:
Infozech is an IT solution partner serving large Tower Companies and large Telecommunication Operators from the last 24+ years. Embedded with its deep domain understanding of telecom-tower infrastructure business and ability to understand the customer’s business processes, Infozech converts them into efficient workflows for automation. Infozech provides its proven Software Modules, customization capabilities, services, and consultancy, in the Tower Domain business.
About MQAS:
Maverick Quality Advisory Services (MQAS) worldwide is a leading CMMI Institute Partner for high maturity, an international accreditation forum approved ISO certification body and empanelled by Cert- IN, IT security advisory services, CMMC.
