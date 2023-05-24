Author Virginia Ford’s New Book, "Walk Like a Man," Takes Readers on an Intimate Journey to Experience How the Author's Early Life Shaped Her Into Who She is Today

Recent release “Walk Like a Man,” from Page Publishing author Virginia Ford, is a thought-provoking autobiography that explores the first twenty-six years of the author's life, recounting the challenges and pain she faced but how, through her loved ones and her relationship with Christ, she found happiness and joy through it all.