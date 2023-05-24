Author Kerry Jones’s New Book, “THE TABLECLOTH: Falling In Love With True Friendships,” Follows BJ Slone Who is Always "Moving It and Doing It" in Life

Recent release “THE TABLECLOTH: Falling In Love With True Friendships,” from Page Publishing author Kerry Jones, introduces BJ Slone, whose story begins in her adolescent years when she first received her gifts from God in the form of friendships.