James Titmas’s New Book "The Sliddery Rails" is a Fun, Yet Informative, Children’s Tale About the History of Railroads and the Engineering Required to Make Them Work

Recent release “The Sliddery Rails,” from Page Publishing author James Titmas, is the story of three precocious grandchildren on a hike with their Opa as they learn about the history of the railroad. Curious as to how trains work, the children come up with an experiment to test traction and friction.