Author James Titmas’s New Book, "The Story Layers," is a Compelling Children’s Story About Three Kids Who Love to Hear Stories from Jimmy’s Grandfather
Recent release “The Story Layers,” from Page Publishing author James Titmas, is a captivating children’s story that follows along as Opa chooses a story about an ancestor who was the great-grandson of an English lord. That ancestor was a captain in the American Revolution.
Stow, OH, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Titmas, who holds a BSCE degree from the University of Akron in Ohio, has completed his new book, “The Story Layers”: a delightful children’s story within a story. It includes family pictures and details of their Native American customs.
Author James Titmas received the coveted Distinguished Alumni Award from the Akron University’s College of Engineering alumni. He began work as an engineer in training in November of 1957.
After serving over three years as an airborne ranger officer in the Corps of Engineers, his career in consulting started in electric power generation, electric rate analysis, thermal and chemical mass balance, coal-steam power generation, fossil fuel emissions control, starved air combustion (gasification), operational troubleshooting, monitor and control methods, and bond financing. He has had lead responsibility in over eight hundred projects, spanning twenty-four states, and nineteen foreign countries. Projects included structural design standards, soils science, wastewater treatment, public water supply, road and railway design, airport design, research and development of advanced wastewater treatment, municipal solid waste ultimate disposal, foundations, commercial and industrial site design, subdivision design, city planning, public water supply and distribution, bridge design, paving, storm drainage, floodplain and wetlands analysis, building code section authorship, software authorship, seminar chairmanships, expert witness services, insurance claims analysis, and electrical engineering projects.
In 1996 he coauthored papers on the volume reduction of organic debris from low-level mixed radioactive wastes. He has been involved in chemical and biological weapons demilitarization. He has authored twenty-six U.S. method and/or apparatus patents. Patents include recovering acids and toxic metals from combustion emissions, supercritical wet oxidation, and converting waste debris to fuels and biodegradable plastics. James also receives the Ohio Historical Society William H. and Benjamin Harrison Award for an Ohio-Related Family History.
Titmas writes, “Opa was back from his business trip. Jimmy and Bess loved to be with their grandfather and listen to his stories. Jamie was there too. Jamie was almost always there as well. It was Jamie’s second home, especially when his mother was at work. Chesi was there too, listening and sitting quietly beside Jamie as if Chesi understood every word.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Titmas’s riveting tale tells of a family living in the wilderness on the frontier, just after the American Revolution. The children get a chance to learn a little about archeology and Native American crafts and culture.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Story Layers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. The website for the books in this series is www.JBJBooks.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
